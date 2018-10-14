Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Oct. 15

Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission, 3:45 p.m., Courthouse, Room B37A.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson School Board, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

