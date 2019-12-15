Monday, Dec. 16
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Independence Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Board Room.
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, airport conference room, second floor.
Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m. Waterloo City Hall.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m. Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420.
Waterloo Water Works Board of Trustees, 8 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.
Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, library, 415 Commercial St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.