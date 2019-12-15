{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

Monday, Dec. 16

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Independence Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Board Room.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, airport conference room, second floor.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m. Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m. Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420.

Waterloo Water Works Board of Trustees, 8 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.

Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, library, 415 Commercial St.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments