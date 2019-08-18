Monday, Aug. 19
Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Courthouse, Room B-37A.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Independence Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.
Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
