Monday, Aug. 19

Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Courthouse, Room B-37A.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Independence Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.

Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

