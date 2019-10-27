Monday, Oct. 28
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420.
Friday, Nov. 1
Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 5 p.m., Central Rivers AEA board room, 1521 Technology Parkway, Cedar Falls.
