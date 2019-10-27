{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, Oct. 28

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420.

Friday, Nov. 1

Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 5 p.m., Central Rivers AEA board room, 1521 Technology Parkway, Cedar Falls.

