Monday, July 1

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
  • Raymond City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, July 2

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, July 3

  • Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs, 4 p.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Room 420, Waterloo.

