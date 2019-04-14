Monday, April 15
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, April 16
- Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
- Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
- Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, April 17
- Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
- Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, room 420
Thursday, April 18
- Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8:45 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.
- Regional Transportation Authority Policy Board, Technical Committee, 1 p.m., INRCOG, 229 E. Park Ave.
- Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Executive Committee, noon, INRCOG, 229 E. Park Ave.
