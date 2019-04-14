{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, April 15

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, April 16

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, April 17

  • Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
  • Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, room 420

Thursday, April 18

  • Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8:45 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.
  • Regional Transportation Authority Policy Board, Technical Committee, 1 p.m., INRCOG, 229 E. Park Ave.
  • Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Executive Committee, noon, INRCOG, 229 E. Park Ave.

