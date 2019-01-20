Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Jan. 21

Northeast Iowa Community College board of trustees, 3 p.m., Keystone Area Education Agency, Elkader.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, airport conference room

Black Hawk County Conference Board, 3:30 p.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

