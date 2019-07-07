Monday, July 8
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Board Room.
Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, July 9
Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday, July 10
Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center.
Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.
Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Thursday, July 11
Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall.
Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, Library meeting room A.
Cedar Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.
Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.