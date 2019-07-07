{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

Monday, July 8

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Board Room.

Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, July 9

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, July 10

Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center.

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, July 11

Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall.

Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, Library meeting room A.

Cedar Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

