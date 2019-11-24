Monday, Nov. 25
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center Board Room, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, second floor airport conference room
