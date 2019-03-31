{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, April 1

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, April 2

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

