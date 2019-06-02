{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

Monday, June 3

Waterloo City Council,

  • 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council

  • , 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council

  • , 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, June 4

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors,

  • 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission

  • , 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

  • , 5:15 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, June 5

Cedar Falls Library board of trustees

  • , 4 p.m., Library, 524 Main St.

Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission, 4 p.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420.

