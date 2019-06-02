Monday, June 3
Waterloo City Council,
- 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Raymond City Council
- , 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls City Council
- , 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, June 4
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors,
- 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission
- , 4 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
- , 5:15 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, June 5
Cedar Falls Library board of trustees
- , 4 p.m., Library, 524 Main St.
Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission, 4 p.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420.
