Monday, Aug. 6

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall. Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

