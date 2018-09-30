Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Monday, Oct. 1

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m. City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, 4 p.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Big Woods Lake Campground Joint Board, 3:30 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

