Monday, Aug. 12

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., board room.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU headquarters.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, Meeting Room A at the Library.

