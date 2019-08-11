Monday, Aug. 12
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., board room.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU headquarters.
Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, Meeting Room A at the Library.
