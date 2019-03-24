Monday, March 25
Waterloo Board of Education, work session, 3:30 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, March 26
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Regional Airport Board of Directors, noon, Airport conference room, second floor.
Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, March 27
Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Room 420.
Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.