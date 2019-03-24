Try 3 months for $3
Monday, March 25

Waterloo Board of Education, work session, 3:30 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, March 26

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Regional Airport Board of Directors, noon, Airport conference room, second floor.

Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, March 27

Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Room 420.

Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

