Monday, July 15
- Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
- Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
- Hudson Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.
- Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
- Independence Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.
- Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, July 16
- Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
- Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
- Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
- Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.
Wednesday, July 17
- Waterloo Water Works Board of Trustees, 8 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.
- Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
Thursday, July 18
- Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
