Monday, Oct. 7
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center.
Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU headquarters.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.
Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
