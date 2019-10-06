{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, Oct. 7

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center.

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU headquarters.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

