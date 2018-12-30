Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art gavel

Monday, Dec. 31

Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments