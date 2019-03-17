Try 3 months for $3
Clip art gavel

Monday, March 18

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, March 19

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, March 20

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

Thursday, March 21

Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, INRCOG office, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments