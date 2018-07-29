Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Monday, July 30

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, July 31

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Cedar Falls Library board of trustees, 4 p.m., Library, 524 Main St.

