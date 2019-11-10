{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, Nov. 11

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Board Room.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., 1101 Campbell Ave.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU headquarters.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Waterloo Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in special session at 11:45 a.m.. Thursday at the library in Meeting Room AB. The Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at noon in the same location.

