Monday, Dec. 9
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1415 Washington St.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Board Room.
Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board Room.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
- Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.
Thursday, Dec. 12
- Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall.
- Black Hawk County Compensation Board, 2:30 p.m., Courthouse, Room B-37A.
- Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.
- Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
