Monday, Dec. 9

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1415 Washington St.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Board Room.

  • Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board Room.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

  • Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

  • Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

  • Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

Thursday, Dec. 12

  • Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall.
  • Black Hawk County Compensation Board, 2:30 p.m., Courthouse, Room B-37A.
  • Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.
  • Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

 

 

 

