Monday, Nov. 26

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, airport.

Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, Room 420, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 1 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 Airline Highway, Waterloo.

