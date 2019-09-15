{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, Sept. 16

Waterloo City Council

  • , 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council

  • , 6 p.m., City Hall.

Independence Board of Educatio

  • n, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Hudson Board of Education

  • , 6 p.m., Board Room.

Cedar Falls City Council

  • , 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission

  • , 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors

  • , 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Community Development Board

  • , 4 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council,

  • 6 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Board

  • , 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board

  • , 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Iowa Northland Regional Transit Commission

  • , 10:30 a.m., 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

