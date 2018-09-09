Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art gavel

Monday, Sept. 10

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 6 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Raymond City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Board Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

  • Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

  • Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center, downtown Cedar Falls.
  • Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.
  • Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Thursday, Sept. 13

  • Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board, 10 a.m., INRCOG Board Room, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
  • Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Rec Center, 12th and Main streets.
  • Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments