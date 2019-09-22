{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

Monday, Sept. 23

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

  • Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center board room, 1501 E. Orange Road.

  • Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

  • Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
  • Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

 

 

