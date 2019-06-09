{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

Monday, June 10

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, June 11

  • Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Wednesday, June 12

  • Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU headquarters.
  • Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, June 13

  • Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.
  • Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
  • Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board & Technical Committee, 10 a.m., INRCOG , 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
  • The board of trustees of the Waterloo Public Library, noon, library Meeting Room

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments