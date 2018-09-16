Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art gavel

Monday, Sept. 17

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Independence Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Independence.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Board, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center, Hudson Road.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Iowa Northland Regional Transit Commission, 10:30 a.m., INRCOG Office, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo

Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, 11:30 a.m., INRCOG office, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo

Friday, Sept. 21

First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services board of directors, 10 a.m., Independence Public Library, 805 E. First St.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments