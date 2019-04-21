{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, April 22

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., .City Hall.

Tuesday, April 23

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, Airport Conference Room, second floor.
  • Northeast Iowa Community College board of trustees, 3 p.m., Calmar boardroom, Calmar campus.
  • Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Wednesday, April 24

  • Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seelrey Blvd.
  • Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
