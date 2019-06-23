{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

Monday, June 24

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, June 25

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Waterloo Board of Education, special session, 4:30 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
  • Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.
  • Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center Board Room, 1501 E. Orange Road

Wednesday, June 26

  • Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
  • Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
  • Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments