Monday, June 24
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, June 25
- Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
- Waterloo Board of Education, special session, 4:30 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
- Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.
- Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center Board Room, 1501 E. Orange Road
Wednesday, June 26
- Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
- Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
- Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420
