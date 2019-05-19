{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, May 20

  • Northeast Iowa Community College board of trustees, 3 p.m., New Hampton High School, New Hampton.

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

  • Independence Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room.

  • Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m, City Hall.

Tuesday, May 21

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

  • Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

  • Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, May 22

  • Cedar Falls  Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
  • Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

