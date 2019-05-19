Monday, May 20
Northeast Iowa Community College board of trustees, 3 p.m., New Hampton High School, New Hampton.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Independence Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m, City Hall.
Tuesday, May 21
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, May 22
- Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
- Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
