Monday, Jan. 6

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

  • Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission, 4 p.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420.

Thursday, Jan. 9

  • Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board & Technical Committee, 10 a.m., INRCOG board room, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

  • Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, library meeting room A.

  • Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Courthouse, Room B37-A.
  • Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

