Monday, May 6

Northeast Iowa Community College board of trustees, special meeting, 8 a.m., Calmar Campus board room.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m,. City Hall.

Tuesday, May 7

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, May 8

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, May 9

Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

