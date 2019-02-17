Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art gavel

Monday, Feb. 18

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission, 10 a.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center, Hudson Road.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board Work Session, 9 a.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments