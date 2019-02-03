Monday, Feb. 4
Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, Room 420, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, airport conference room.
Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., City Hall.
Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8:45 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.
Cedar Falls Library board of trustees, 4 p.m., library, 524 Main St.
Friday, Feb. 8
First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Board of Directors, 10 a.m., Independence Public Library, 805 E. First St., Independence.
