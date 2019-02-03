Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Feb. 4

Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, Room 420, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, airport conference room.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8:45 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.

Cedar Falls Library board of trustees, 4 p.m., library, 524 Main St.

Friday, Feb. 8

First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Board of Directors, 10 a.m., Independence Public Library, 805 E. First St., Independence.

