Monday, Aug. 27

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Aug. 28

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

  • Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, Airport conference room.

  • Waterloo Board of Education, special meeting, 3 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

  • Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

  • Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, Room, 420, Waterloo.

