Monday, Nov. 5

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse. Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall. Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission, 4 p.m., Pinecrest, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420. Cedar Falls Library board of trustees, 4 p.m., Library, 524 Main St.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall. Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, library meeting room A. Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

