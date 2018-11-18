Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Nov. 19

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Board, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

