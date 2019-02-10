Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Feb. 11

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., board room.

  • Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., board room.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

  • Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

  • Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.
  • Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 14

  • Cedar Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

