It’s Your Government

Monday, Jan. 20

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Independence School Board, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Hudson School Board, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.

Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

