It’s Your Government

Monday, Jan. 20
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Independence School Board, 6 p.m., Board Room.
Hudson School Board, 6 p.m., Board Room.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.
Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.