{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

Monday, April 8

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Board room.

Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board Room.

Tuesday, April 9

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, April 10

Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center.

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, April 11

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments