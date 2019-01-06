Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Jan. 7

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Board Room, 1101 Campbell Ave.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center.

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission, 4 p.m., Pinecrest Building, Room 420, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Jan. 10

Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, Library Meeting Room A.

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

