Monday, Nov. 18

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Independence Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Board Room.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, Room 420, Waterloo.

Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Iowa Northland Regional Economic Development Commission, 10:30 a.m., INRCOG, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, INRCOG, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

