Monday, Nov. 18
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Independence Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Board Room.
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, Room 420, Waterloo.
Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Iowa Northland Regional Economic Development Commission, 10:30 a.m., INRCOG, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, INRCOG, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
