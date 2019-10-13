{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, Oct. 14

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board Room.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

  • Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

  • Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

  • Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

Thursday, Oct. 17

  • Regional Transportation Authority policy board and technical committee, 1 p.m., INRCOG building, 229 E. Park Ave., 3rd floor boardroom, Waterloo.

 

 

 

