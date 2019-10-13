Monday, Oct. 14
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board Room.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
- Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
Thursday, Oct. 17
- Regional Transportation Authority policy board and technical committee, 1 p.m., INRCOG building, 229 E. Park Ave., 3rd floor boardroom, Waterloo.
