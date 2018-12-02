Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Dec. 3

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Cedar Falls Library board of trustees, 4 p.m., Library, 524 Main St.

Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission, 4 p.m., Pinecrest Building, Room 420, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo.

