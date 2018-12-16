Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Dec. 17

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, Room 420, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo.

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center, Hudson Road.

Black Hawk County Compensation Board, 4 p.m., Courthouse, Room B-37A.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., third floor.

