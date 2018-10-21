Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Oct. 22

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, airport.

Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

