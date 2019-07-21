{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

Monday, July 22

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, July 23

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, Airport conference room.
  • Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, July 24

  • Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, Room, 420, Waterloo.
  • Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
  • Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., special meeting, City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

 

