Monday, May 13

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., board room.

Tuesday, May 14

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, May 15

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

Thursday, May 16

Iowa Northland Regional Economic Development Commission, 10:30 a.m., 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, library meeting room A.

