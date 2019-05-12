Monday, May 13
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., board room.
Tuesday, May 14
Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., City Hall.
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, May 15
Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
Thursday, May 16
Iowa Northland Regional Economic Development Commission, 10:30 a.m., 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, library meeting room A.
