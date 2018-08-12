Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Monday, Aug. 13

Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission, 3:45 p.m., Courthouse, Room 410.

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall. Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, 10:30 a.m., 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

